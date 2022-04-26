ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,472,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266,238 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $363,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $225.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.85 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.57.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

