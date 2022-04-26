ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 824,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 297,794 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.0% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Netflix worth $496,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Netflix by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Netflix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 28.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $208.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.51 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

