ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) were down 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.93 and last traded at $41.02. Approximately 830,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 116,209,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

