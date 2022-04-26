ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 237,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 13,030,653 shares.The stock last traded at $42.16 and had previously closed at $41.37.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1,611.0% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 811,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 764,046 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 185.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 543,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.