Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $515.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. Pzena Investment Management has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $12.13.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 8.39%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 230.44%.

In other Pzena Investment Management news, CEO Richard Stanton Pzena acquired 779,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 234,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 80,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

