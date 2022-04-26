Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives $53.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.11.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $41.32 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $582.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,527,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,882,000 after purchasing an additional 765,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,994 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,735 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,468,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,307,000 after purchasing an additional 311,414 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $267,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

