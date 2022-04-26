Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

QRVO stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.61. The stock had a trading volume of 900,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.63. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $109.84 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

