Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $858,845,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,449 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,912 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,920,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,471,000 after buying an additional 1,330,294 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.63. The company had a trading volume of 28,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,914. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $91.87 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.322 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

