Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $9.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $421.15. The company had a trading volume of 487,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,051,508. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $406.34 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $441.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

