Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.59.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,715,578. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $157.33. 360,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,245,370. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.01. The company has a market cap of $309.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.