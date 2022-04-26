Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.42. 53,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.22 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

