Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

DAL traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 873,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,863,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.55) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

