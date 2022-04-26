Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $534,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $402,911,000 after purchasing an additional 298,543 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,427,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,484,000 after purchasing an additional 292,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after buying an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.76.

LOW stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.61. The company had a trading volume of 156,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,370. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.69. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.08 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

