Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

BATS EFG traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $90.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,485 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average is $102.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

