Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 125,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,596,615. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.