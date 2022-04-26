Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.2% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Pfizer by 470.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after buying an additional 5,093,860 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.17. 1,482,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,133,027. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $277.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

