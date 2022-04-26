QUAI DAO (QUAI) Market Cap Reaches $410,418.75

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. One QUAI DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. QUAI DAO has a market cap of $410,418.75 and approximately $66,944.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00044104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,841.81 or 0.07403293 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00047899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

QUAI DAO Coin Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO . QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using US dollars.

