QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Boosted by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,535 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.2% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,371,003,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $720,715,000 after acquiring an additional 108,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.44. 264,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,236,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.87. The stock has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.52.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

