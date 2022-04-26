Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Quebecor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday.

QBR.B stock traded down C$0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 547,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,417. Quebecor has a one year low of C$26.91 and a one year high of C$35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

