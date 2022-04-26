R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $387.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) to post $387.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $398.88 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $342.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of RCM opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. R1 RCM has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 10.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after buying an additional 857,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 7.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,530 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 412,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 461,450 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 25,741 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.