Raiden Network Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.73 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $9.73 million and $932,233.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

