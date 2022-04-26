Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $167,304,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,207,000 after acquiring an additional 205,928 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,160,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,445,000 after acquiring an additional 140,643 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,341,000 after buying an additional 83,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 952,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,567,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,386. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $55.07 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40.

