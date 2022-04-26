Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $11.62 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,351 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 4.8% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,936,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,352. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.64 and a 200-day moving average of $251.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.96.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

