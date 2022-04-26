Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $17.53 Million Position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,271 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF makes up 7.2% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $17,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPHY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 321.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 558.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPHY traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $47.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,775 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $56.51.

