Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Invests $706,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises about 0.3% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 229,610 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 743,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,996,000 after buying an additional 173,722 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $1,716,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.45.

Shares of OHI stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.22. 3,981,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,536. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.70. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 151.41%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

