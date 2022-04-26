Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Takes $706,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Omega Healthcare Investors accounts for 0.3% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.22. 3,981,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,536. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 151.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.45.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

