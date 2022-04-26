Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Barclays upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.36.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.46. 221,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,349,685. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

