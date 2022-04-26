Raze Network (RAZE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $458,316.00

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Raze Network has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $458,316.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00044023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.57 or 0.07382133 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00046101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.