RED (RED) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week

RED (RED) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $522,549.75 and $22,226.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.06 or 0.00258835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015228 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001438 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

