Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.38.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $63,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $645,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,355. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth $71,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

RDFN stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.21. 4,926,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,304. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.83. Redfin has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $72.69.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

