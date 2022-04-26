Refinable Trading Down 15.8% This Week (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. During the last week, Refinable has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Refinable has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $649,167.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00043905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.87 or 0.07396132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00044304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

