Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.040-$1.100 EPS.

ROIC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.59. 943,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,693. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.18%.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 588,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 236,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,636,000 after buying an additional 247,382 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 439,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,622,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,311.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 257,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

