Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives $4,155.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,375.00.

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($75.20) to GBX 6,100 ($77.75) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($73.67) to GBX 5,730 ($73.03) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.74. 4,635,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,514. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.52.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $4.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

