RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLX Technology Inc. is a researcher, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells e-vapor products principally in the People’s Republic of China. RLX Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

RLX Technology stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.10. RLX Technology has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that RLX Technology will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

