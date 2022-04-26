Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stake Raised by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 217.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,512,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,936,136 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets makes up 1.4% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $262,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 14,353,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,227,113. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $29,606.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $266,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,324,842 in the last three months.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

