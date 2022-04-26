Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,074 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises approximately 0.9% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.31% of Roblox worth $166,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Roblox by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 462,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,755,000 after purchasing an additional 153,199 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 709,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,203,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RBLX traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.76. 24,091,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,881,035. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.43.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.41.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939 in the last ninety days.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

