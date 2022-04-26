Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Roku were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of ROKU traded down $8.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,141,211. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.23 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.62.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,946 shares of company stock worth $38,185,674. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.