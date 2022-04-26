Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,735,000 after purchasing an additional 92,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,283,000 after purchasing an additional 85,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,428,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,249,000 after acquiring an additional 81,713 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $455.27 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.54 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.17 and a 200 day moving average of $464.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

