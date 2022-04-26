Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$7.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TVE has been the subject of several other reports. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.10.

TSE TVE opened at C$4.79 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.05 and a 1-year high of C$6.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

In other news, Director Robert Spitzer bought 32,685 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,992.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 385,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,089,914.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 50,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,206,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,033,415.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

