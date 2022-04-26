Royal Bank of Canada Increases Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $185.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MMC. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.08.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $171.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.45. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $2,856,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

