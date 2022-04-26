RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading 4.1% Higher

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $10.94. 12,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,539,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RPC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $714,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775. Insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RPC by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of RPC by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in RPC by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

