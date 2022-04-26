Rpo LLC Acquires Shares of 15,877 Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLU)

Rpo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KACLU opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12.

Kairous Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on opportunities in Asia excluding China. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

