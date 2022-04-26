Rpo LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX)

Rpo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Rpo LLC owned 0.08% of Adit EdTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 215,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 75,038 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,146,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,076,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

ADEX stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

