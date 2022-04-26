Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

SABR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.90. Sabre has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sabre will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,945 shares of company stock worth $692,679 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth $52,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

