Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

SABR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. Sabre has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.90.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. Sabre’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sabre will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,945 shares of company stock valued at $692,679. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 205,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabre by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Sabre by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 164,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

