SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Tops $1.61 on Major Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $92,411.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00004194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044290 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.43 or 0.07445237 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00046998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,969,795 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,755 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

