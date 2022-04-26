SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. SafeMoon has a market cap of $302.74 million and $59,725.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00044270 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.97 or 0.07404294 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.