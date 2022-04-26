Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €44.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($32.37) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.42 ($40.23).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

ETR SZG opened at €38.74 ($41.66) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €22.78 ($24.49) and a 1 year high of €48.76 ($52.43).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.