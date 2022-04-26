Samjo Capital LLC Has $16.43 Million Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Samjo Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Aspen Aerogels comprises approximately 11.0% of Samjo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Samjo Capital LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Aspen Aerogels worth $16,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASPN. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

In other news, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc acquired 1,791,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

ASPN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.53. 7,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,282. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $782.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.73.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.