Savannah Energy’s (SAVE) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON SAVE opened at GBX 31.55 ($0.40) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.83. The company has a market capitalization of £412.07 million and a PE ratio of -26.29. Savannah Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 16 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 34.95 ($0.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84.

Get Savannah Energy alerts:

Savannah Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.